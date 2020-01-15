4 fatally knocked down in Thrissur

A speeding car fatally knocked down four persons at Kottanellur, near Thrissur, on Tuesday. The police arrested four college students in connection with the accident.

The dead were identified as Subran, 56, his daughter Prajitha, 23, Babu, 58, and his son Vipin, 28, natives of Kottanellur.

Subran and Babu were manual labourers and Vipin, an auto driver. Prajitha was a third-year degree student at St. Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda. One person was critically injured in the accident.

The speeding car from Vellangallur side crashed into a group of pedestrians returning from the Kavadi festival of the Ayyappan Kavu at Thumboor at 12.05 a.m. Though they were rushed to hospital, lives of four persons could not be saved. The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.

The police, along with local people, traced the car that sped away after the accident. The Aloor police registered a case against four youths, natives of Paingod-Vallivattam, in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as Maliyekkal Agnal, 21, ; Chanassery Dhayalal, 20 ; Vengassery Jophin, 20; and Erumakkattuparambail Rovin, 23.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been taken against the youths.