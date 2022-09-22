4-crore project to boost commercial cultivation of vegetables in Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to promote commercial cultivation of vegetables, the Agriculture department will implement a 4.1-crore project in Kollam district. While 4 lakh seed packets and 12 lakh seedlings have been allotted for cultivating vegetable gardens at homesteads, schools, colleges, public sector institutions, private institutions and voluntary organisations can also submit projects for financial assistance.

More than 400 pump sets have been allotted to vegetable farmers this financial year at a maximum cost of ₹10,000 each with 50% subsidy. A total of 120 sprayers have been allotted with 50% subsidy costing ₹1,500 each. This year, 73 five-hectare clusters formed on a commercial basis at the panchayat level will be given a financial assistance of ₹1.25 lakh each. While ₹20,000 will be provided for non-pandal types, pandal types will receive ₹25,000. A subsidy of ₹10,000 per hectare will be offered for producing and distributing seeds of traditional vegetable varieties.

As part of the project, around 50,000 saplings of agathi, moringa and papaya will be distributed at a subsidised rate of ₹15 each for establishing vegetable gardens. The Agriculture department will also provide 75% subsidy for setting up rain shelter units with an area of 50 sq m to 100 sq m.

Those with limited space residing in urban areas can select suitable plans to grow vegetable gardens along with ornamental plants on terraces and backyards. Under the container farming scheme, a unit growing vegetables in at least 25 pots will receive financial assistance up to ₹2,000 with a subsidy rate of 25%.

While vertical gardens will receive ₹2,000, hydroponics projects too will get an equal amount. Technical assistance is provided through Kerala Agricultural University. Farmers can get in touch with respective Krishi Bhavans to become beneficiaries.