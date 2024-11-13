ADVERTISEMENT

4 awards for Senior Chamber Palakkad legion

Published - November 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Chamber Palakkad legion president and former deputy director of prosecutions P. Premnath (left) receiving the best legion president award from Senior Chamber International national vice president K. Muraleedharan.

The Palakkad legion of the Senior Chamber has won four awards in a Senior Chamber International zonal conference held at Kodanchery. Palakkad legion president P. Premnath was elected the best legion president.

Senior Chamber International national president Chitra Kumar was the chief guest at the function. National vice president Jayaprasad Babu presided over the function. Former national president K. Varghese Vaidyan, B. Jayarajan, national vice president K. Muraleedharan, and national secretary general Rajesh Vaibhav spoke.

About 500 representatives from Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod attended the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US