4 awards for Senior Chamber Palakkad legion

The Palakkad legion of the Senior Chamber has won four awards in a Senior Chamber International zonal conference held at Kodanchery. Palakkad legion president P. Premnath was elected the best legion president.

Senior Chamber International national president Chitra Kumar was the chief guest at the function. National vice president Jayaprasad Babu presided over the function. Former national president K. Varghese Vaidyan, B. Jayarajan, national vice president K. Muraleedharan, and national secretary general Rajesh Vaibhav spoke.

About 500 representatives from Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod attended the conference.

