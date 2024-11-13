 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4 awards for Senior Chamber Palakkad legion

Published - November 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Chamber Palakkad legion president and former deputy director of prosecutions P. Premnath (left) receiving the best legion president award from Senior Chamber International national vice president K. Muraleedharan.

Senior Chamber Palakkad legion president and former deputy director of prosecutions P. Premnath (left) receiving the best legion president award from Senior Chamber International national vice president K. Muraleedharan.

The Palakkad legion of the Senior Chamber has won four awards in a Senior Chamber International zonal conference held at Kodanchery. Palakkad legion president P. Premnath was elected the best legion president.

Senior Chamber International national president Chitra Kumar was the chief guest at the function. National vice president Jayaprasad Babu presided over the function. Former national president K. Varghese Vaidyan, B. Jayarajan, national vice president K. Muraleedharan, and national secretary general Rajesh Vaibhav spoke.

About 500 representatives from Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod attended the conference.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.