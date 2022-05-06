3rd edition of Loka Kerala Sabha in June

Portal for submitting applications launched

The third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) is scheduled to be held on June 17 and 18.

P. Sreeramakrishnan, resident vice chairman, NoRKA Roots, on Friday launched a portal, lks2022.norkaroots.org, where applications can be uploaded for becoming a member.

''Applicants need to fill in a questionnaire specifying their reasons for applying and also their vision. The State government intends to plan the LKS with the support of the Opposition after screening the applications,'' Mr. Sreeramakrishnan, who was Assembly Speaker during the first two editions, told reporters here.

The first edition of the LKS was held on January 12 and 13, 2018. The second edition was held from January 1 to 3 in 2020. The Opposition United Democratic Front had boycotted the second session calling it a wasteful exercise. The LKS is billed as a common platform for Keralites living across the globe.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said the government hoped that the Opposition would participate in the third edition. ''I understand that the Opposition will cooperate. I had spoken to the Leader of Opposition [V.D. Satheesan]. The Speaker [M.B. Rajesh] also spoke to him,'' Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said.

He described the LKS as a successful exercise. The LKS was neither an investors’ meet nor a business meet. It was designed as a platform for Keralites worldwide to be part of the democratic process. In the previous two editions, delegates from 160 countries participated. The LKS helped Kerala to draw on the strengths and expertise of expatriates while giving them an opportunity to savour the Kerala experience, he said.