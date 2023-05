3D experience for visitors at Ponmudi

May 13, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Visitors reaching Ponmudi can now enjoy a 3-D visual experience. The 3-D theatre, built at a cost of ₹20 lakh, can accommodate up to 40 people at a time. The air-conditioned theatre has a 4K projector and high-quality sound system, and active 3-D glasses will be arranged here. The 3-D experience will be an added attraction at the district’s noted tourist centre. ADVERTISEMENT

