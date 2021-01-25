399 positive cases in capital

398 get the disease through local transmission

After witnessing a worrying COVID-19 spike during the last few days, the district’s case graph slid significantly on Sunday as 399 people tested positive from among 4,541 people who were subjected to tests during the last 24 hours.

Nevertheless, the test positivity rate stood at 8.78.

While 345 COVID-19 patients tested negative for the infection, the number of active cases stood at 4,068. The district’s death toll stood at 720.

Barring one imported case, all of the freshly-reported cases have been attributed to local transmission. Seven health workers in the capital have also contracted the disease. The source of infection in 120 cases is unknown.

As many as 1,713 people were placed under quarantine, while 1,104 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after testing negative for the infection.

There were currently 21,711 people quarantined in houses and 55 in various institutions.