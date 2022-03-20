399 candidates recruited, 1,897 shortlisted at job fair

Minister inaugurates ‘Pratheeksha’ mega job fair at FMNC

The State government aims to create a conducive environment for jobseekers to become employers, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating ‘Pratheeksha’ mega job fair at Fatima Mata National College (FMNC), jointly organised by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, District Skills Committee, and District Planning Office. “Efforts are on to ensure employment and income in new fields. The government is funding internship programmes in a bid to promote them. The next generation is looking forward to collective ventures,” he said. M. Noushad MLA, who presided over the function, pointed out that over 2,500 opportunities were offered at the last job fair held in Kollam.

“More fairs conducted with clear planning can bring down unemployment to a large extent,” he added.

The job fair was open to all those who have completed engineering, IT, nursing, ITI, automobile, polytechnic, MBA, degree, PG, hotel management diploma, Plus Two, Class 10 and various short-term vocational courses. While a total of 399 candidates were directly recruited, 1,897 others were shortlisted. The fair was attended by 71 job providers from different fields that included companies like Nippon Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Popular Hyundai, Raviz Group, KIMS, and Medicity.

As many as 3,519 candidates, including those who attended National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-approved vocational and skill development training, participated. Assistant Collector Arun S. Nair, Planning Board Member K. Ravi Raman, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, and District Planning Officer P.J. Amina were also present on the occasion.