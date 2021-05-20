3,969 cases, 5,512 recoveries in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 May 2021 20:51 IST

33 more die, TPR at 24.58%

The district’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 3,969 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is 22,448, with 5,512 recovering from the illness in 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 24.58% when 16,146 people were tested.

The death toll rose by 33 to touch 1,342. The deaths, which occurred between May 6 and 18, were of people who were aged between 35 and 87. The district has a case fatality ratio of 0.62.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration placed 5,906 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 92,426. As many as 7,728 people were permitted to conclude quarantine on the day.

A total of 259 cases were registered in the district for COVID-19 violations. These included 135 registered under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits and 124 in the capital city.

Provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 were invoked against 89 people. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police seized 357 vehicles and registered cases against 41 people for violating quarantine norms.