39,449 traffic violations reported today

June 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled traffic offence detection system detected 39,449 traffic violations across the State until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of traffic violations with 7,390 cases followed by Kollam with 5,589 cases. Wayanad witnessed the lowest number of offences with 601 cases. Fines are being levied for traffic violations such as helmet-less ride, driving without seatbelt, using mobile phone while driving, violating lane traffic, jumping red signal, triple riding motorcycles, obstructive parking, and speeding.