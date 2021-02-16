3,906 grievances resolved at adalat

KALPETTA

16 February 2021 23:08 IST

“Santhwana Sparsham”, a two-day adalat of the State government to ensure speedy help to people in distress, has provided relief to thousands of people in the district, Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan has said. Speaking after inaugurating the second day of the programme here on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrashekharan said that those grievances that could not be resolved at the adalat would be resolved by the government in a time-bound manner. The Assembly election notification would not be a hurdle to solving the complaints, he said. Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan presided over the function.

As many as 3,906 grievances, including 2,249 complaints on Wednesday, were resolved at the adalat .

A financial assistance of ₹ 19,87,500 was granted from the relief fund of the Chief Minister.

