3,904 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State reported 3,904 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 23,313 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate on the day was 16.75%.

With 3,724 persons reported to have recovered from the disease, the active case burden in the State now stands at 28,800.

A total of 15 deaths, (two of which occurred in the last 24 hours, 12 of which are recent deaths and one death which was accepted as COVID death following the filing of appeal), entered the official COVID toll data of the State on Thursday.

The cumulative COVID death toll has risen to 70,023. The top five districts reporting new cases were Ernakulam (929), Thiruvananthapuram (861), Kottayam (414), Kollam (353) and Alappuzha (246).

The State has reported 66,42,709 COVID cases ever since the pandemic began.