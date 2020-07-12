39 new cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

12 July 2020 23:35 IST

25 of them are contacts of patients

A total of 39 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta, raising the total number of active COVID-19 patients in the district to 237, on Sunday.

According to an official bulletin released here on Sunday evening, 14 of the 39 new COVID patients are Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who returned to their home villages in the district from abroad and various other States in the past two weeks.

Newly infected

As many as 12 persons among the newly infected are from Thukalassery, near Thiruvalla, Kumbazha, Pathanamthitta, Kulashekharapathi, Mele-Vettipram, and Kadammanitta who have been identified as contacts of the already infected people, the bulletin says.

Containment zone

Thirteen others among the 39 new COVID-19 patients in the district tested positive for the virus infection through the Rapid Antigen Test conducted in the municipal containment zone in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Contacts

All these people are contacts of those who already tested positive earlier in the municipal limits.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district since March 7 is 534 as on Sunday.

Of these cases, 296 persons were cured of the disease and one person succumbed to the ailment.

Quarantine

As per an official bulletin, 5,880 persons were placed in quarantine at various Corona Care Centres as well as houses in different parts of the district as on Sunday.

Of this, 2,617 people came from various other States, 1,841 persons are those who came from abroad, and 1,422 others are contacts of the infected persons.