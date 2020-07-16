39 more cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

16 July 2020 20:32 IST

Thirty-nine persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 348.

According to an official bulletin, 19 of the newly infected persons are contacts of patients and 20 others came from abroad and other States. Nine persons tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test drive carried out at Thukalasserry, near Thiruvalla, on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district, since March 7, has been put at 688 as on Thursday. Of this, 149 persons contracted the disease through contacts. A total of 339 persons have been cured so far.

5,537 in quarantine

As per an official bulletin, 5,539 persons have been placed in quarantine at various corona care centres as well as houses in the district as on Thursday. Of this, 2,055 persons came from other States, 1,446 from abroad and 2,036 are contacts of infected persons.