39 more cases in Pathanamthitta

Thirty-nine persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 348.
According to an official bulletin, 19 of the newly infected persons are contacts of patients and 20 others came from abroad and other States. Nine persons tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test drive carried out at Thukalasserry, near Thiruvalla, on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district, since March 7, has been put at 688 as on Thursday. Of this, 149 persons contracted the disease through contacts. A total of 339 persons have been cured so far.
5,537 in quarantine
As per an official bulletin, 5,539 persons have been placed in quarantine at various corona care centres as well as houses in the district as on Thursday. Of this, 2,055 persons came from other States, 1,446 from abroad and 2,036 are contacts of infected persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath