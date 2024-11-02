39 cooperative societies in Ernakulam under scanner for alleged irregularities

Thirty-nine cooperative societies in Ernakulam have been facing investigation for alleged irregularities in the last more than eight years, according to the response given by the office of the Ernakulam Joint Registrar General, Cooperative department, to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala had filed the application for a period ranging from April 1, 2016, to July 31, 2024. The district has a total of 1,504 cooperative societies.

Besides, 19 cooperative societies have ongoing cases in courts, while another 12 societies are facing investigation. The governing committees of four societies have been dismissed, while action has been initiated against the director board members of five cooperative societies during the period concerned.

However, the response said the office did not have a compiled report of details of cases against the cooperative societies in question. According to separate responses from assistant registrars of cooperative societies in the district, 15 officials of various societies were either dismissed or suspended for alleged irregularities.

A senior supervisor, a secretary-in-charge, and a senior clerk were suspended, and two attenders were dismissed from societies under the assistant registrar, Muvattupuzha. A secretary in a society under the assistant registrar, Kothamangalam, was suspended, while another five officials and three in societies at Kunnathunadu and Kanayannur respectively were also dismissed.

The RTI response assumes significance in the wake of recent arrests in multiple cases in connection with alleged financial fraud to the tune of ₹96 crore in the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society and over ₹33 crore in the Perumbavoor Urban Cooperative Society. The Crime Branch investigating the alleged fraud in the Angamaly cooperative society has so far arrested the secretary and accountant, and both are under suspension. A governing committee member of the Perumbavoor cooperative society was arrested from the Kochi airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Sri Lanka.

Aggrieved investors in the two societies have formed committees demanding action against the accused involved in the alleged fraud.