385 ‘contacts’ of youth traced

Thrissur

13 March 2020 23:24 IST

Results of 33 samples tested for COVID-19 in Thrissur district negative

The Health Department has put 385 people who were in contact with a youth who tested positive for COVID-19 under observation in Thrissur district.

However as a huge relief for the district, results of the 33 samples received on Friday were negative. Results are awaited for 105 samples. In all, 1,499 people are under observation. Of them, 72 are in hospitals.

Tracing team, each comprising 10 members, have been formed with a view to strengthening preventive measures, the District Collector said. There is nobody in the high risk category in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The facility for testing samples will be ready at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, from March 16. At present samples are sent to Alappuzha.

The youth had travelled with the family from Pathanamthitta that tested positive for COVID-19. He reached Nedumbassery from Doha in the UR 514 flight on February 29. He reached home by 10 a.m. with his father. He had food from Al Reem Restaurant, Kodungalloor, in the evening.

Cinema and restaurant

According to an official release, he visited his aunt’s house at Chettuva and sister’s house at Thoyakkavu on March 1. He went to Lanka Bakers and Shawarma Centre at Sreenarayanapuram on March 2 and went for a film at Carnival Cinemas at Mugal Mall in Kodungalloor on March 3 and had food from Cheeppuchira Restaurant, Vellankallur, on March 5.

On March 6, he visited many shops at Shobha City Mall and in the city. He went to Dr. Suresh Kumar’s Clinic at Perinjanam for sore throat and later had food from Marva Restaurant there. He attended an engagement function at Venmenad, near Pavaratty, on March 8 afternoon.

Following a directive from the Health Department that those who travelled in the flight along with the family from Pathanamthitta, he reported at the district hospital and got admitted on March 8 evening.

An eight-month-old baby, daughter of his cousin, was on Friday admitted along with its mother at the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital following fever. The others have been put under home quarantine.