38,417 children receive vaccine in State

Thiruvananthapuram

03 January 2022 20:09 IST

551 centres set up, vaccination drive to continue till January 10

The first day of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years saw as many as 38,417 children in Kerala receiving the vaccine.

The target population is 15.34 lakhs

The capital district of Thiruvananthapuram had the maximum number of children – 9,338 – receiving the vaccine, followed by Kollam district, which vaccinated 6,868 children and Thrissur district, having vaccinated 5,018 children.

As many as 551 vaccination centres had been set up across Kerala for administering Covaxin vaccine for children aged between 15 and 18 on Monday.

To avoid confusion, the vaccination centres for children sported pink-coloured signboards to distinguish them from the vaccination centres for adults.

At the end of day one of children’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, none of the centres have reported any adverse events following immunisation, Health Minister Veena George said.

The government has brought out guidelines regarding the registration process and vaccination, Ms. George said after a visit to a vaccination centre here. She added that parents and children had responded positively to the exercise.

As part of the vaccination drive which will be held till January 10, special vaccination sites will be operational on all days of the week, except Wednesday, at district/General/Taluk hospitals and community health centres. In primary and family health centres, vaccination sites will be set up for children on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ms. George appealed to parents to vaccinate children in the light of the uncertain pandemic situation involving Omicron variant.

Kerala had a stock of 65,000 doses of Covaxin. This apart, 5,02,700 doses of Covaxin despatched by the Centre reached the State on Sunday night. Another consignment of 57,300 doses also reached the State on Monday.

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the islands at a function held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kavaratti.

Vaccination for the 15 to 18 years age group began in all the 10 inhabited islands.

A total of 3,469 children have been identified as the target group. An official press note quoting Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali said adequate quantity of Covaxin had been supplied by the Union Ministry of Health and distributed to all the islands.