383 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 November 2020 00:34 IST

546 recover from the disease, active cases put at 5,138

The COVID-19 case graph in Thiruvananthapuram went up by 383 on Sunday even as 546 people recovered from the disease. The number of active cases stood at 5,138.

Death toll rises

The death toll rose to 528 with eight more deaths being attributed to the disease, a pressnote said.

The deceased were a 52-year old man who hailed from Chirayinkeezhu, a 60-year old man who hailed from Kallara, a 70-year old man who hailed from Kallambalam, a 76-year old woman who hailed from Nanthencode, an 89-year old woman who hailed from Sasthavattom, a 67-year old man who hailed from Perumathura, a 68-year old woman who hailed from Arattukuzhy and an 84-year old man who hailed from Vizhinjam. Ten health workers are among those who tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours.

The district administration quarantined 1,696 people on the day, taking the number of people placed under observation for COVID-19-related symptoms to 26,511.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated action against 56 people for allegedly violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures., the pressnote added.

16 booked

Sixteen people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

A cumulative fine of ₹15,000 was slapped on 24 people who failed to wear masks outdoor and six people who violated social distancing norms.