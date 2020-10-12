Kerala

382 fresh cases in Kottayam

Kottayam on Monday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases and 475 recoveries.

Of the fresh cases, 375 persons including 17 healthcare workers contracted the virus through local contact. The patients also included 145 women and 42 children while 75 patients were aged above 60.

With 51 cases, Kottayam led the tally, while Changanassery followed with 40 cases. Cases were also reported from Pambadi-20, Athirampuzha- 17, Ettumanur-16, Vaikom and Erumeli-15 each etc.

With 475 recoveries, the district currently has 5,466 active cases.

