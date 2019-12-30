38 students, warden contract hepatitis A

As many as 38 students and a hostel warden at the CSI Vocational Higher Secondary School for the Deaf in Thiruvalla have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to Deputy District Medical Officer C.F. Nandini.

Dr. Nandini told The Hindu that the Health Department had directed the school authorities to keep the school closed till January 5 as a precautionary measure to prevent the infection from spreading to more students.

A team led by Dr. Nandini inspected the hostel and school premises on Monday and found no hygiene issues there.

She said the infection was found only in those students who had attended a school meet at Ottappalam a month ago.

It takes 15 to 20 days’ incubation period for the hepatitis A virus to manifest in humans, said Dr. Nandini.

Ten students had been hospitalised so far, Dr. Nandini said.