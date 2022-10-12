3.8 kg of gold seized from 4 passengers at Calicut airport

Air Customs officers seized 3.8 kg of smuggled gold from four passengers who arrived at the Calicut international airport from different places in the Gulf on Wednesday. While two of the cases were rectal concealments, one passenger was found to have hidden the gold in his innerwear, and another inside the batteries of three flashlights. Gold compound weighing 1,080 g was recovered from the rectum of Wayanad native Arshad Eary, 30, who arrived from Muscat. Mohammed Safwan, 29, from Vettathur, near Perinthalmanna, was detained by the Customs authorities when he landed at the airport from Abu Dhabi. He too was found to have been carrying 1,175 g of gold capsules in his rectum. Anwar Sadik, 27, from Palakunnu, Kozhikode, was found to have been carrying 1,131 g of gold compound in his innerwear. The Customs recovered the gold after questioning him. In the fourth case, Abdul Riyas, 44, from Puthupady, Kozhikode, was detained with 428 g of smuggled-in gold. He had hidden the item in the form of 12 plates covered in black inside the batteries.