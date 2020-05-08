38 expatriates sent to quarantine in Thrissur

When the KSRTC buses with 38 Pravasis from the Nedumbassery airport reached Mammiyur near Guruvayur by 3.30 a.m., Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen, Collector S. Shanavas, Municipal Chairperson M. Rathi and other officials were waiting for them.
The passengers, who reached the airport by 10.20 p.m., started from there after medical examination by 1.30 a.m. All were tired after the journey and health check-ups at two airports. But the relief and joy of reaching their native place was evident on their faces.
Among the 72 NRIs who returned from Abu Dhabi, 34 persons, including pregnant women, were sent to home quarantine. The other 38 persons, including 10 women and one child, were taken to Sterling Hotel, Guruvayur. Kudumbashree will serve food for them.
