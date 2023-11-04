38 city roads under Smart City project to be renovated

November 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 38 city roads under the Smart City project maintained by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will be renovated and made motorable by March. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Public Works department (PWD) Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas here on Saturday.

The meeting decided to prepare a separate schedule for the work of each road and it entrusted the PWD Secretary K. Biju with coordinating the works. Coordination of departments like Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Water Authority, telecom and so on will be ensured and a special committee will be formed to coordinate the work if needed, the meeting decided.

The traffic regulations will also be made by a secretary-level authority to ensure the smooth and fast completion of the works. A meeting will be held at the ministerial level every month to review the work. The tender process for developing 10 roads as smart roads has been completed. Along with this, the tender process for upgrading 28 roads has also been completed, the meeting informed.

The Minister also directed that the consultants, contractors, and officials should work together to complete the work on time. Discussions will be held with Smart City to upgrade more roads under the Manaveeyam Veedhi model. Apart from the Minister, Mr. Biju, KRFB CEO Ashok Kumar, other senior officials, consultants, and contractors attended the meeting.