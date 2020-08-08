38 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 38 persons, including two heath workers and a police official, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Officials said 21 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 10 persons came from abroad. The remaining seven persons came from other States. Of the local contact cases, the source of contact for at least eight persons were yet to be ascertained. A 30-year-old police man contracted the virus from the AR camp cluster while six cases were linked to the Adoor cluster.