Kerala

378 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 378 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 323 contracted the virus through local contact while six persons had come from abroad. The contact source of 28 persons were yet to be ascertained. The test positivity rate for the day was 7.46%.

With 35 cases, Thiruvalla municipality reported the highest number of cases , followed by Pallikkal panchayat with 23, and Pathanamthitta municipality with 22 cases each.

With 151 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 3128 active cases and 15027 contacts under observation.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 7:36:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/378-cases-in-pathanamthitta/article32827564.ece

