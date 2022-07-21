3,762 primary teacher vacancies reported to PSC
As many as 3,762 primary (lower and upper primary) teacher vacancies in government schools have been reported to the State Public Service Commission (PSC), Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The maximum number of vacancies – 978 – have been reported in Malappuram district, he added.
