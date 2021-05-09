3,753 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Thrissur

Thrissur

09 May 2021 22:20 IST

Thrissur district recorded a high test positivity rate of 31.34% for SARS- CoV-2 infection on Sunday. As many as 3,753 cases were reported while 1,929 patients recovered from disease. All divisions of Guruvayur municipality and Kaipamangalam panchayat have been declared containment zones.

Ten local bodies in the district have TPR higher than 50%. Athirappilly has the highest test positivity rate of 83.33%. The other local bodies with high TPR are Guruvayur municipality (60.92%); Choondal panchayat (57.95%); Kadangode panchayat (51.35%); Chowannur (70.64%); Vadanappilly (63.06%); Kadappuram (72.94%) ; Chelakkara (57.30%); Thekkumkara (50.55%); Deshamangalam (53.57%); and Panjal (59.26%).

The number of active cases in the district is 49,958 and 98 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 1,81,232 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,30,359 people have recovered.

According to official data, 3,730 people, including 12 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Sunday. Of them, 570 people are above the age of 60 and 223 children are below the age of 10. In all, 43,263 people are under home care. As many as 11,974 samples were taken for the test on Sunday.

In all, 5,85,544 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,52,720 people took the second dose.