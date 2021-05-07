3,738 new COVID cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

07 May 2021 23:59 IST

Thrissur district recorded 3,738 positive cases on Friday, while 1,837 people recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district is 27.30%.

The number of active cases in Thrissur is 45,624, and 96 persons from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 1,73,249 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district, and 1,26,744 people have recovered.

As many as 3,711 people, including 13 health workers, contracted the infection through local transmission on Friday. Of them, 562 are above the age of 60, and 220 are below the age of 10.

Advertising

Advertising

In all, 5,84,424 people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,38,259 have taken the second dose.

Meanwhile, the District Collector on Friday visited the three oxygen plants in the district to review their functioning. The oxygen war room nodal officer is monitoring the functioning of the plants.