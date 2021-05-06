3,731 cases in Thrissur

OP block opened at MCH, 500 ICU beds at General Hospiatl

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the district. The district recorded 3,731 cases on Wednesday and 1,532 people recovered from the disease. Test positivity rate in the district is 26.13%. Most parts of the district have been declared containment zones.

Active cases in the district are 41,708 and 110 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far 1,65,924 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,23,856 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 3,705 people, including nine health-care workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. Of them, 573 are above the age of 60 and 205 are children below 10. In all, 3,581 people are under home care.

As many as 14,276 samples were collected for tests on Wednesday.

A total of 5,81,236 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far while 1,23,906 have been administered the second dose.

OP block

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 out-patient (OP) block was opened at the Government Medical College Hospital here as number of cases continues unabated. The block was earlier closed after cases declined during the first wave.

As part of COVID-19 management, 500 ICU beds will be arranged at the Thrissur General Hospital (GH). The Thrissur Corporation would bear the expense for this, Mayor M.K. Varghese said. The Corporation would also install a permanent oxygen plant in the hospital, the Mayor said.

Centralised oxygen lines will be set up at the General Hospital. A 5,000-sq-ft waiting centre will be arranged at the hospital for the COVID-19 out-patients. Urgent steps will be taken to ensure sufficient numbers of employees at the hospital.