373 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2020 01:24 IST

281 get the disease through contact, 529 recover

The district reported 373 COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 4,579 people were subjected to tests during the last 24 hours. While 529 people recovered from the illness, the number of active cases continue to fall as it reached 3,298.

Among the fresh cases, the sources of infection were unknown in 92 instances. Eight people who came to the State from other places are among those who were diagnosed with the disease. Four health workers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The pandemic has so far claimed 560 lives in the district.

Two recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. These included a 75-year-old woman who hailed from Azhikode and a 57-year-old man who hailed from Karamana.

The district administration placed 1,383 people under quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 27,577 in houses and 109 in various institutions.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated legal action against 73 people who violated COVID-19 norms. As many as 32 people among them were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹17000 was imposed on the violators.

In State

The police registered cases against 575 people for violating the COVID-19 protocol in the State on Saturday. While 213 people were arrested, 12 vehicles were seized.

Action was also initiated against 1,899 people who failed to wear masks outdoors. Three people were also booked for violating quarantine.