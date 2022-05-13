371 sovereigns of gold stolen from a house in Guruvayur

Police receive CCTV visuals of the thief

Police receive CCTV visuals of the thief

Gold jewellery of 371 sovereigns and ₹3 lakh were stolen from a house near Guruvayur on Thursday night.

Gold was stolen from the house of K.V. Balan at Thampuranpadi on the Punnathur Elephant camp road.

The gold and money kept in an almirah was stolen after breaking it open while the family went for a movie. Balan and family went to a movie in Thrissur around 2.30 p.m. When they returned home around 9.30 p.m., the front door was closed from inside.

When they entered the house through the back door, they found the door on the first floor was broken open. The thief had opened only the safe of the room where gold was kept.

Their servant left the house around 5 p.m. after closing the gate. It is suspected that the theft occurred around 7.30 p.m. The CCTV visuals show a person going from home with a bag, according to the police.

Painting of the house was done recently. The police suspect that somebody who knows about the house in detail is behind the theft.

Balan is an NRI businessman. Stolen jewellery was of his wife and daughter, according to the family sources. Forensic experts and police are investigating.