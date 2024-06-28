GIFT a SubscriptionGift
370 grams of MDMA seized in Kochi; two held

Published - June 28, 2024 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police seized 370 grams of MDMA in two separate incidents and arrested two persons as part of the ongoing drive, Operation Clean.

Incidentally, the seizures took place on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday. While 300 grams of MDMA was seized from Kariyad, another 70 grams were seized from Angamaly. The arrested are Azad, 38, of Kuttamassery and Aju Joseph, 26, of Nayarambalam.

The seizures were made jointly by the rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Nedumbassery police. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizures and arrests. Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya oversaw the operation.

Azad was intercepted while he was allegedly smuggling in drugs by car from Bengaluru. Apart from MDMA, two LSD stamps and 1 kg of ganja were also seized from him. Drugs were found hidden in the car and specially designed pockets in his clothes. According to the police, he was a regular in smuggling drugs from Bengaluru.

Aju was caught from a tourist bus. He allegedly confessed to have sourced the drugs from a Nigerian in Bengaluru. He used to sell drugs at double the price both as wholesale and retail, the police said.

