37 wards declared containment zones in Wayanad

As many as 37 wards in five local bodies were declared COVID-19 containment zones on Monday after a positive case was reported in Wayanad district three days ago.

A 52-year-old truck driver under the Mananthavady municipal limits, who returned from Chennai recently, had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

The person in question had come into contact with people in ward numbers 7, 8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 in Mananthavady municipality; wards 12, 14 and 16 in Edavaka grama panchayat; wards 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Vellamunda; wards 8, 9, 10 and 17 in Meenangadi; and all the 17 wards in Thirunelly grama panchayat, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

The Thachambat and Mangod tribal settlements in Meenangadi and Thirunelly grama panchayats in the district were also declared containment zones to stop the spread of the pandemic among tribespeople, said Ms. Abdulla.

Restrictions

Stringent norms, including restrictions on movement, would be executed in containment zones.

However, medical shops, supermarkets, and grocery, vegetable, meat and fruit shops could be opened, said the Collector.

Restrictions were imposed for a period of 14 days, the Collector added.