KeralaKOTTAYAM 08 August 2020 00:03 IST
Comments
37 test positive in Kottayam
Updated: 08 August 2020 00:04 IST
With 80 recoveries, district has 450 active cases
Thirty-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday. Thirty-three of them contracted the viral infection through local contact while four persons came from other States. Among the local cases, 12, including a migrant worker, were linked to the Ettumanur cluster.
Meanwhile, 80 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged. The district currently has 450 active cases and 9,330 persons under observation.
More In Kerala
Read more...