37 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

08 August 2020 00:03 IST

With 80 recoveries, district has 450 active cases

Thirty-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday. Thirty-three of them contracted the viral infection through local contact while four persons came from other States. Among the local cases, 12, including a migrant worker, were linked to the Ettumanur cluster.

Meanwhile, 80 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged. The district currently has 450 active cases and 9,330 persons under observation.

