37 injured in two bus accidents in Kannur

As many as 37 passengers were injured in two separate bus accidents on the Kozhikode-Kannur route.

Over 30 passengers sustained injuries when two limited stop buses on the Kozhikode-Kannur route collided head-on on the Mahe national highway. The accident took place on Monday morning near Gopala Petta bend. The injured were admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital. The accident caused heavy traffic jam on the national highway.

In another accident on Monday morning, seven persons were injured when a private bus fell down a hill at Kannothumchal. The bus was on its way from Kannur to Kozhikode. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to overtake another vehicle.

The injured were treated at the Kannur District Hospital and a private hospital.