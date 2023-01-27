37 fishermen shifted to new houses built under Punargeham scheme

January 27, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KANNUR

As many as 37 beneficiaries of the Punargeham scheme, which provides houses to fishermen, have shifted to new houses in Kannur.

The construction of houses for six persons is in the final stage, said a press release.

A total of 165 land registrations have been completed, of which 76 were done at New Mahe in Thalassery Municipality, 60 in Kannur Corporation, 21 in Azhikode panchayat, and eight in Madayi panchayat.

The Fisheries department plans to complete the land registration of 35 persons by March.

At a meeting presided over by District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, the prices of eight plots were fixed. The project beneficiaries are those living within 50 metres of the coastline.

Deputy Collector (LA) T.V. Ranjith, Deputy Director of Fisheries C.K. Shiney, Kannur Taluk tehsildar Suresh Chandra Bose, and Life Mission district coordinator P.V. Jazeer attended the meeting.