₹37 crore sanctioned under Kuttanad package

July 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

41 projects will be implemented in 12 Assembly constituencies

The Hindu Bureau

Administrative sanction has been accorded for 41 projects worth ₹37 crore under the second Kuttanad package. The projects will be implemented in 12 Assembly constituencies — Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Kuttanad, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Cherthala and Haripad in Alappuzha district and Changanassery, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Kaduthuruthy, and Vaikom in Kottayam district.

Package’s purpose

The second Kuttanad package, which aims to increase agriculture productivity, eco-restoration of Vembanad Lake and ensure better living conditions for the people of the region, focusses on implementing various projects related to nine government departments including Water Resources, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Tourism.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine directed the officials to implement the projects without delay.

