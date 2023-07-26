HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹37 crore sanctioned under Kuttanad package

41 projects will be implemented in 12 Assembly constituencies

July 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Administrative sanction has been accorded for 41 projects worth ₹37 crore under the second Kuttanad package. The projects will be implemented in 12 Assembly constituencies — Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Kuttanad, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Cherthala and Haripad in Alappuzha district and Changanassery, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Kaduthuruthy, and Vaikom in Kottayam district.

Package’s purpose

The second Kuttanad package, which aims to increase agriculture productivity, eco-restoration of Vembanad Lake and ensure better living conditions for the people of the region, focusses on implementing various projects related to nine government departments including Water Resources, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Tourism.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine directed the officials to implement the projects without delay.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.