₹37 crore sanctioned to promote cashew sector: P. Rajeev

February 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government has issued an order sanctioning ₹37 crore as an emergency measure for the revival of the ailing cashew sector.

“An expert committee has been formed to study the challenges and prepare a plan for the comprehensive development of the industry. The committee is expected to submit the report by March end or early April and the government has decided to sanction ₹37 crore based an interim report,” said Industries Minister P.Rajeev at a press meet here on Tuesday.

The amount will be used for promoting the sector, providing loans, ensuring more working days and reviving small and medium processing units in the private sector. While ₹20 crore will go to the PF and ESI contribution of the labourers, ₹5 crore will be used for making the factories women-friendly. The shelling units will be modernised using ₹5 crore and the remaining ₹7 crore will be provided as grants for private processors.

“While nearly 700 medium processing units have stopped their operations, some 160 units are on the verge of closure. They employ more than 2 lakh workers and around 90% of them are women. Revival of these units can ensure employment and income for the labourers,” said the Minister.

Financial aid

Financial assistance will be offered to small and medium units that have loaned working capital from banks and other private financial institutions. As much as 50% of the loan interest with an upper limit of ₹10 lakh will be provided for one unit. Public sector banks, scheduled banks, rural banks and cooperative banks will provide the assistance in the form of reimbursement and the amount will be released half-yearly or quarterly up to a maximum of three years.

For the revival of units, an assistance up to ₹40 lakh will be offered and if the unit is run by women, youngsters or those belong to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, an additional grant of ₹10 lakh will be given. The amount can be used for technology updation and modernisation of the plant and machinery.