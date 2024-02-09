36th Kerala Science Congress Commences in Kasaragod

February 09, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

KASARAGOD: The 36th Kerala Science Congress, organized by the Kerala Science and Technology Environment Council and the Center for Water Resources Development and Management, kicked off at Government College, Kasaragod on Thursday.

This year’s theme focuses on the transformation of the Kerala economy through a holistic health perspective. The event features lectures by eminent scientists and commemorative sessions honoring those who have made significant contributions to the field of science.

The Science Congress commenced with the inauguration of the National Science Expo by MLA NA Nellikunnu, who emphasized the importance of making technology accessible to the masses. He lauded the Science Fair as a platform for promoting scientific knowledge and showcasing the talents of students, particularly those from the district.

Dr. S. Pradeep Kumar, Member Secretary of KSCSTE (Kerala Council for Science, Technology and Environment), presided over the function, with Dr. Manoj Samuel, Director of CWRBM and Convenor of the Organizing Committee, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Over 100 stalls, featuring scientific research institutes and startups from across the country, including ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, and Central Plantation Research Center, have been set up as part of the Science Congress program.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be inaugurating the Science Congress on Friday, during which the Chief Minister’s Gold Medals for young scientists will be awarded. The ceremony will also be graced by 2022 Nobel laureate Morten Peter Meldal.

This year’s Science Congress holds particular significance for Kasaragod, as it marks the second time the district is hosting the National Science Fair, after a gap of 25 years. Over 424 young scientists will participate, presenting 362 scientific papers, alongside lectures, poster presentations, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering scientific inquiry and collaboration.

The four-day event promises to be a celebration of scientific innovation and knowledge-sharing, culminating on Sunday, the 11 February, at Kasaragod Government College.

