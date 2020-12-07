3,698 in fray in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

07 December 2020 23:29 IST

Dy.SPs in charge of security in each poll division

As many 3,698 candidates are in the fray for the three-tier local body elections in the district which goes to poll on Tuesday.

The district has a total electorate of 10,78,599, including 4,36,410 men, 4,98,374 women and two transgender voters in panchayats. The four municipalities have 66,328 male and 77,484 female voters, besides one transgender voter.

Of the total 3,698 candidates, 2,803, including 1,533 women, are contesting to the panchayats while the block panchayat divisions have 153 male and 189 female candidates. Of the 493 candidates to the municipal wards, 258 are women. In the district panchayat, 24 out of the 60 candidates are women.

A total of 8,844 officials, including 1,459 Presiding Officers and 1,459 First Polling Officers, have been deployed across the 1,459 polling stations across the district.

As per COVID protocol

The proceedings during the election day to be held from 7 a.m in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol will begin with a mock polling in the presence of the candidates’ agents.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) in charge of the security in each of the election divisions.

These officials will be assisted by an 11-member striking force. This is in addition to a strike force to be operated directly under the District Police Chief and also from 23 police stations. A total of 102 group patrol teams have been deployed under different police stations.

As many as 179 booths in Pathanamthitta have been identified as sensitive. Meanwhile, webcasting facilities have been set up at five booths, identified as trouble-prone.