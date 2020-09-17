367 test positive in Alappuzha

A day after highest single-day figure, cases dip in Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha district reported 367 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. These include 349 persons who contracted the disease through local transmission, 10 who came from other States, six from abroad, and two health workers.

Of the 349 locally transmitted cases, 79 were reported from Punnapra South, 50 from Alappuzha, and 22 from Kayamkulam.

Meanwhile, 196 people tested negative. The number of active cases in the district stands at 2,537.

218 cases in Kollam

Kollam district reported 218 new COVID-19 cases and 325 recoveries on Thursday. While 210 patients contracted the infection through local contact, the other patients include three health workers, two Non-Resident Indians, and two persons who travelled from Assam and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Health Department confirmed that the deaths of a 73-year-old Kallumthazham resident, a 62-year-old Prakkulam resident, and a 75-year-old Kulakkada resident are due to COVID-19. The first two patients had died on September 9 and the Kulakkada resident, on September 10.

The district currently has 22,080 persons under observation and the number of samples collected is 1,58,065. The number of active cases is 2,574.

204 patients in Kottayam

As many as 204 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 2,331.

Kottayam municipality led the tally with 27 cases, followed by Kurichy panchayat with 13 cases. Cased were also reported from Ettumanur (12), Chirakkadavu (10), Moonnilavu (10), Pampady, Changanassery, Kaduthuruthy, and Thiruvarppu (eight cases each). There were 120 recoveries during the day.

In Pathanamthitta

A day after the highest number of new cases on a single day (236), the number of new cases in Pathanamthitta came down to 136 on Thursday.

Of these, 107 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 11 landed from abroad. Two patients are health workers. With 122 recoveries in the day, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,097. Further, 16,087 persons are under observation.

Cases in Idukki

The number of cases reached the three-digit figure for the second time in Idukki on Thursday. Of 104 new cases, the source of infection of six patients could not be traced. These patients are residents of Konnathadi, Karunapuram, Nedumkandam, Cheruthoni, Marayur, and Munnar. Eighty persons were infected through local contact.