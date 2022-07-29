Kerala

₹36.47 lakh in hawala money seized

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD July 29, 2022 18:13 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:13 IST

The Excise department seized ₹36.47 lakh in hawala money during an inspection at the Kasaragod-Karnataka border check-post on Friday morning. 

Officials said a person, identified as Abhijit Gopal Chopade, 52, from Maharashtra, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. The seized money was smuggled without sufficient documents.

The excise team was led by inspector T.K. Sajith. Abhijit Gopal claimed the money was being taken to a jewellery shop in Kasaragod. The seized money and the arrested person will be produced in court.

