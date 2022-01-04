3,640 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

04 January 2022 19:15 IST

Active case pool that was declining is now showing a slight increase

Kerala reported 3,640 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 71,120 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,58,614 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 48,637 with the State adding 453 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday. This includes 30 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 423 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 18,109 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths.

The State’s active case pool that had been declining rapidly these past weeks has been showing a slight increase since then past four days. The active case pool now has 20,180 patients. A total of 2,363 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, only 10.2% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State is 452, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 146.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 180. Hospitalisations have been declining too and at present, 2,354 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 641 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 599, Kozhikode 403, Kottayam 352, Thrissur 330, Kannur 268, Kollam 201, Pathanamthitta 165, Malappuram 157, Alappuzha 147, Idukki 125, Palakkad 124, Wayanad 79, and Kasaragod 49 cases.