363 cases in Kottayam

333 in Kollam, 244 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 363 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday. Of the fresh cases, all but three contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 26 children and 57 people aged above 60. With 84 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Vaikom with 21 cases.

Kollam

The district reported 333 new COVID-19 cases and 891 recoveries on Monday.

Those who tested positive nclude 324 contact cases, four NRIs, two persons from other States, two health workers and one case with no known source. The district currently has 12,692 people under observation and the number of samples collected is 7,61,671.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 244 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 230 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 15 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Adoor and Konni reported 18 cases each, followed by Pramadam and Pathanamthitta with 12 cases apiece.