3,620 enterprises established in Alappuzha

As many as 3,620 enterprises have been established in Alappuzha under the Samrambhaka Varsham (entrepreneurship year) project in four months.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja said here recently that the project had so far generated 7,418 jobs and garnered investments worth ₹184.46 crore in the district during the period.

As part of the project, the government aims to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State including 9,666 MSMEs in Alappuzha in the current fiscal.

According to officials, the enterprises have been opened in the production, trade and service sectors in the district. Chengannur taluk has achieved 40.51% of the target. It is followed by Ambalappuzha (39.30%); Mavelikara (38.19%); Karthikappally (37.58%); Cherthala (36.21%); and Kuttanad (33.33%).

Officials said that help desks had been opened in all local bodies to provide assistance to entrepreneurs. Eighty-six interns under the Industries department would work at the help desk. The government would ensure the entrepreneurs who wish to establish projects get subsidies and loans.

An MSME clinic with experts from various sectors was established at the District Industries Centre to clear doubts and provide necessary help to entrepreneurs. The clinic would ensure entrepreneurs get expert opinions on banking, GST, law, licenses, marketing, technology, export and project preparation.

As part of involving more entrepreneurs in the project, loan, licence and subsidy melas will be organised in the coming days.

The ‘Samrambhaka Varsham’ is implemented under the aegis of the Industries Department with the support of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies, Kudumbashree and lead bank.

The entrepreneurs can contact District Industries Centre at 0477-2241632. They can also reach out to taluk industries offices for assistance.