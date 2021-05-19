3,600 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 20:13 IST

Test positivity rate remains high at 24.5%

The district's COVID-19 case load rose by 3,600 on Wednesday, even as the district administration declared more containment zones and opened new domiciliary care centres (DCC) as part of fighting the pandemic.

The test positivity rate (TPR) continued to remain high at 24.5% while the active case pool stood at 24,024 cases.

The death toll in the district rose to 1,309 with seven more deaths attributed to the infection. The deceased were in the 47-80 age bracket and the deaths had occurred on May 15 and 16.

On the bright side, the district reported 6,312 recoveries from the infection on Wednesday.

Of the newly reported cases, local transmission accounted for 3,393 cases. In all, 11 health workers have newly tested positive for the infection. On Wednesday, 5,290 people entered quarantine, taking the total number of quarantined in the district to 94,248.

All wards of the Pulimath, Vithura and Venganoor grama panchayats have been declared containment zones.

The following areas also have been declared containment zones as part of the precautions to check the spread of the infection: Valiyavila in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Kallumukku in Karakulam panchayat; Vallingavilakom, Kalaithottam, Arasumoodu and Shoolamkudi in Poovar grama panchayat; and Kulappara in Pazhayakunnumel panchayat.

The following areas have been declared micro-containment zones: Rajaji Nagar in Thampanoor ward, police quarters at Palayam, Lenin Nagar, Forest Office Lane, Nandavanam residents' association, Mettukada residents' association at Thycaud, Meera Nagar, Gowreesha Residents' Association at Pattom, Adarsh Nagar Resident Association, Pottakuzhi Resident association, SST Residents' Association, P. T. Chacko Nagar, and Manganoorkonam Residents' Association.

Three more DCCs have been opened in the district, given the large number of COVID-19 cases in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. One DCC each have been opened in Chirayinkeezhu, Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram taluks. This adds 300 beds for COVID-19 care in the district.