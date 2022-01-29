360 get jobs in Education Department

As many as 360 aspirants have secured appointment in the General Education Department through the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Advice memos have been given to 69 people in Thiruvananthapuram district, 25 in Kollam, 53 in Alappuzha, 62 in Kottayam, 41 in Idukki, 20 in Ernakulam, five in Palakkad, seven in Malappuram, 18 in Wayanad, 59 in Kannur and one in Kasaragod, a statement from the office of the Minister for General Education said on Saturday.

Besides these appointments, 1,506 appointments had been made by the present government to lower primary school assistant or upper primary school assistant (LPSA/UPSA) posts, 139 to LPSA language category, 352 in UPSA language section, and 11 as special teachers. In the high school assistant category, 1,019 appointments were made; 757 in higher secondary junior category and 11 in the senior category. In aided schools, 4,711 teacher appointments were sanctioned.

The Minister said more appointments would be made under the department, and it would be ensured that reporting of vacancies did not lag.