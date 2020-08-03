36 test positive in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta

03 August 2020 23:38 IST

Police officer among new cases

As many as 36 persons in Pathanamthitta, including a police officer and four Excise officers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

Among them, 29 persons contracted the virus through local contact, three persons came from abroad, and four from other States.

The source of contact for at least seven persons, including the four Excise officials at Adoor station, was yet to be ascertained. The 26-year-old police officer, who tested positive on Monday, was among the contacts of the police officer at Malayalappuzha station, who tested positive earlier.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 1,591 COVID-19 cases reported in Pathanamthitta so far, as many as 720 contracted the virus through local contact.

Meanwhile, three more wards—one each from the Eraviperoor, Pallikkal and Niranam panchayats—were on Monday declared as containment zones. At the same time, ward 11 in Vechoochira and ward 13 in Elamkulam were exempted from the containment restrictions.